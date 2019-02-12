Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Color of Your Choice
All my favorite colours I find in my garden – in the header. And here is my favorite flower.
20 comments on “CFFC: Colour of Your Choice”
I’ve always adored your garden. Gorgeous photos. 😀
Thank you, Cee! Let’s hope the garden will recover from last years drought if we don’t get another one this year.
Wonderful coloursThey will be with you again soon. :).
Enjoying yours until then!
Thank you. It’s so dry now there’s hardly anything left in the garden. 😦
😦
So do I (love the header 🙂 ). We are coming into the season of flowers. Hooray!
♥♥♥
Orange and yellow are my favourite flower colours
I agree with you on that!
wonderful choices
Thank you very much – glad you like them!
Beautiful 🌸
😀
So beautiful. All we are currently seeing is a white out from a snow storm.
Here as well – we need some colours too!
Love the header image!
I am glad you do – it is my favorite from my garden!
Just love that header image, it says ‘summer’ to me.
And summer it was!