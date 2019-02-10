In the header, the grand Aqueduct of Segovia, Spain. A picture where you cannot ignore the importance of shadows. For Tina’s challenge this week – Shadows.
Even the tiniest creature/ thing displays a delicate shadow when there is light enough
And as you move, your shadow moves with you…
Walking through my garden in the late evening… the shadows make us a delightful pair – the cherry tree and me
The fence, in Riga, Latvia – one of my favorite pictures ever
Some flowers look their best in the shadows of other flowers in my garden
The golden browns of the dunes become enhanced by the shadows
…and the trees provide soothing shadow while they thrive and reach for the light
Thank you to Tina for a lovely challenge, and a homage to the importance of shadows. Stay tuned for Patti’s challenge, Pilotfish, Saturday 16th!
Find beauty not only in the thing itself but in the pattern of the shadows, the light and dark which that thing provides.
14 comments on “Lens-Artists Challenge #32 – Shadows”
Loved your post from start to finish A-C. The images are wonderful especially your fence with trees and shadows. And your closing quote is perfect!
Thank you very much, Tina – a lovely challenge!
Such a beautiful shadow collection. The shadows of the grand Aqueduct of Segovi is stunning! Love the The golden browns of the dunes shot. 🙂
Thanks, Amy! My husband thought the dunes were a pile of compost bags…
Ohhh, the dunes look like a pile of papers, or a really thick book! Splendid! And all the rest too.
Thanks, Manja! My husband thought the dunes were a pile of compost bags…
Oh sorry, he’s a Praying Mantis….😳
He is…but maybe a grasshopper in disguise…
Ah, some great shadows! Love the delicate grasshopper-shadow, the fence in Riga and those dunes, especially!
Thanks, Sue!
I love the shadows cast by the first picture of the grand Aqueduct of Segovia.
Thank you so much – it is a remarkable place and remarkable architecture!
Lovely interpretations of the challenge. I liked the one of the fence and the one of the praying mantis. My son had one as a pet years ago.
Thank you – the little one is walking on my daughter’s hand. She worked as a volunteer for some months in New Zealand. So you can have one as a pet? Wow!