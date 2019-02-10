Lens-Artists Challenge #32 – Shadows

In the header, the grand Aqueduct of Segovia, Spain. A picture where you cannot ignore the importance of shadows. For Tina’s challenge this week – Shadows.

Shadow owes its birth to light.
John Gay

Even the tiniest creature/ thing displays a delicate shadow when there is light enough

And as you move, your shadow moves with you…

Walking through my garden in the late evening… the shadows make us a delightful pair – the cherry tree and me

The fence, in Riga, Latvia – one of my favorite pictures ever

Some flowers look their best in the shadows of other flowers in my garden

The golden browns of the dunes become enhanced by the shadows

…and the trees provide soothing shadow while they thrive and reach for the light

 

Thank you to Tina for a lovely challenge, and a homage to the importance of shadows. Stay tuned for Patti’s challenge, Pilotfish, Saturday 16th!

Find beauty not only in the thing itself but in the pattern of the shadows, the light and dark which that thing provides.

Junichiro Tanizaki

 

 

 

 

14 comments on “Lens-Artists Challenge #32 – Shadows

  2. Such a beautiful shadow collection. The shadows of the grand Aqueduct of Segovi is stunning! Love the The golden browns of the dunes shot. 🙂

    Svara

    • Thank you – the little one is walking on my daughter’s hand. She worked as a volunteer for some months in New Zealand. So you can have one as a pet? Wow!

      Svara

