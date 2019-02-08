Friendly Friday – Comfort Zone

The Snow Melts Somewhere

This week the prompt is about staying in your comfort zone – or not. The easiest thing is of course to stay there, but…nowadays we often hear we have to come out of it – because it is good for us. But is it… always?

My comfort zone is nature: in the forest, among meadows of flowers, in the mountains – and preferably alone. Or with my dogs.

Stepping out of my comfort zone is to ask people for a photo, a close-up – but I very seldom do. I am still not good at it – and do I really want to become good at it? I admire people who do street photography and get people to pose for them. But…maybe that is not for me.

I do like people who look cool though…

And, I never do selfies – that is to leave my comfort zone completely. This is not a selfie – my husband and his camera were sitting opposite me and Totti in the boat…

Only once have I asked someone to take a photo with me and another person. That was last year, when I met the world’s oldest blogger, Dagny (106 years old).

Finally – the biggest step out of my natural comfort zone, was when I decided to become a teacher. Everyday standing in front of hundreds of students and colleagues, speaking, writing, communicating. That really went against all my intuition and common sense. But I came to love it. So, I came out of my comfort zone to grow, test my capability and learn for life. But please let me escape selfies…