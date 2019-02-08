This week the prompt is about staying in your comfort zone – or not. The easiest thing is of course to stay there, but…nowadays we often hear we have to come out of it – because it is good for us. But is it… always?
My comfort zone is nature: in the forest, among meadows of flowers, in the mountains – and preferably alone. Or with my dogs.
Stepping out of my comfort zone is to ask people for a photo, a close-up – but I very seldom do. I am still not good at it – and do I really want to become good at it? I admire people who do street photography and get people to pose for them. But…maybe that is not for me.
I do like people who look cool though…
And, I never do selfies – that is to leave my comfort zone completely. This is not a selfie – my husband and his camera were sitting opposite me and Totti in the boat…
Only once have I asked someone to take a photo with me and another person. That was last year, when I met the world’s oldest blogger, Dagny (106 years old).
Finally – the biggest step out of my natural comfort zone, was when I decided to become a teacher. Everyday standing in front of hundreds of students and colleagues, speaking, writing, communicating. That really went against all my intuition and common sense. But I came to love it. So, I came out of my comfort zone to grow, test my capability and learn for life. But please let me escape selfies…
5 comments on “Friendly Friday – Comfort Zone”
Interesting… love the pic of Totti n you 💕
Good to see you with your friend. And some of your people photos! 106 years is a lot. That means more than 55 blogs for me, seeing that I open a new one every year :p
Good for you, A-C. I’m with you on selfies. I’ve taken a few, but I’m amazed (appalled?) at how many people take selfies rather that photos of the beauty around them. That being said, tell you husband thanks for sharing his photo of you and Totti. It was lovely to see you both together.
janet
Lovely photos of you and sweet Totti😍 I stepped out of my comfort zone when I asked for a job playing piano at a popular restaurant in Johannesburg. I saw someone playing the grand piano there one day and thought to myself, “I’m sure I could do that.” That was the start of many years of playing in various restaurants and I also got an offer to teach music at a school, which I did for thirteen years. I always considered myself as rather shy, but this really brought me out of my shell. 🤣
Interesting. I think you prove the point though, you grow when yo leave your comfort zone