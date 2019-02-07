Thursday Thoughts – Winter Fun!

A glorious morning! Mum said, and I could just hear the promise in her silvery voice!

And off we went as soon as breakfast was finished – and she was right…

Out of the car and into the snow! Yes, yes, I know… she told me to look at her for the photo, but I heard another, more interesting sound – and with the soft ”click” of the camera, I threw myself off the stone again!

I tried my best to jump up on the trunk here, as usual, but failed twice – simply too slippery today – so I gave up.

– Had to really, as she called me…

Well, I know I will get a treat when I run up to her…And then, maybe a quick bath – with a drink on top!

But, I nailed trunk number two! You notice I know what is coming??? Another treat! Thanks for joining us this snowy morning – Life is an adventure! Love, Milo.