A glorious morning! Mum said, and I could just hear the promise in her silvery voice!
And off we went as soon as breakfast was finished – and she was right…
Out of the car and into the snow! Yes, yes, I know… she told me to look at her for the photo, but I heard another, more interesting sound – and with the soft ”click” of the camera, I threw myself off the stone again!
I tried my best to jump up on the trunk here, as usual, but failed twice – simply too slippery today – so I gave up.
– Had to really, as she called me…
Well, I know I will get a treat when I run up to her…And then, maybe a quick bath – with a drink on top!
But, I nailed trunk number two! You notice I know what is coming??? Another treat! Thanks for joining us this snowy morning – Life is an adventure! Love, Milo.
11 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Winter Fun!”
Very cute
I love how you caught the light coming through the woods.
So glad you appreciated that! The light was magical – and if I managed to catch it –I am very happy!
Bless him, on such a lovely day😊
😀
🐶💕
;-D
A glorious day indeed, Ann-Christine. Nothing like snow and sun and woods and a happy dog with a frosty nose and snowy drawers.
You really know how to describe that happy day! 💖
You provided such wonderful prompts 🙂
😀