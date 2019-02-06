Wordless Wednesday Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to share on Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
18 comments on “Wordless Wednesday”
This ia a very dramatic shot! https://withjacktech.travel.blog/2019/02/06/wordless-wednesday-2/
Love this image!
Glad you like it, Colline!
Dramatiskt och vackert!!
Tack så mycket!
Captivating shot, otherwordly beautiful!
Thank you for a lovely comment!
You’re welcome!
Fantastic! A great shot on what looks like a perfect snowy morning.
Thanks, Gavin! A very frosty morning too with crisp, fresh air.
I have the page open on my screen. i won’t be letting that go today!
♥
I hope you don’t mind I have forwarded it to my facebook as well.
😚
Great…a different take on the familiar…it sets it apart 🙂
Thank you for an interesting comment, David.
A beautiful moment and light frozen (almost) in time. 🙂
Thank you for a lovely comment – and it was indeed a very frosty and crisp morning.