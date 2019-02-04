Macro Monday The winter is still a feast in my garden – some mornings offer a shimmering, microcosmic world of crystals. Nature’s wonders are always the best wonders. Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to share on Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
7 comments on “Macro Monday”
What beautiful frost forests
Wonderful tiny world 🙂
Wow yes looks like it grew ice that glistens so beautifully (◡‿◡✿)
I have a few ice cristals as well: https://geriatrixfotogallerie.wordpress.com/2019/02/04/ice-cristal/
Wow!
That is really beautiful
Wonderful!👏✨