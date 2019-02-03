Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #31: Landscapes

The challenge from Amy this week is Landscapes. And I must agree with her, searching the archives for landscapes I have traveled through brought back many fond memories. I also got reminded of my love for two English painters, namely John Constable and William Turner. Constable a naturalistic painter and Turner a Romantic – they merge into the kind of art I love the most. So, let me start with a photographic painting from the winter where I live in the southern part of Sweden. And then, some different Swedish landscapes.
If we go abroad, the landscapes of course change for every country. Here are some of my favorites, starting with the Alps of Switzerland.
Endless, lonely beaches in Latvia
…and in Iceland. More Icelandic landscapes are here and here. More? Here and here!
Early morning dunes in Morocco – so different from the warm yellows of the evening sun!
This view from a kapok tree in the Amazon basin is one of my loveliest memories ever
The unforgettable, strange landscapes of the Galapagos Islands. The impressive, 5-40 ft, endemic Opuntia cacti is common, but
– every island is different…
Franz Josef and Fox Glaciers of New Zealand display extremely impressive landscapes
Back in Europe again, and the lush, rural landscapes of Bastán, Spain
A spectacular landscape hidden somewhere in the Pyrenees, Spain
And finally, China, along the Yangtze river…
… and the vast landscape of the Tibetan Plateau – shot through a train window. We traveled on the highest built railroad in the world, and the only train running on the permafrost.
Thank you, Amy, for this opportunity to revisit some favorite landscapes! I quote Charles Lindbergh: ”Life is like a landscape. You live in the midst of it but can describe it only from the vantage point of distance.”
Thank you for visiting, and welcome to join in the challenge! Also, be sure to tune in for Tina’s challenge next week, February 9!
You’ve been blessed to be able to travel to so many wonderful place, A-C, and I thank you for sharing them so generously. When you say a ”photographic painting”, which is gorgeous by the way,, what do you mean? Did you use an app or edit it or did it just turn out that way?
I am very grateful for everything I have been able to do and see, Janet. And My thoughts are that we all benefit from beauty and love. I am so happy to share, and as all of us here on WP share of our lives and experiences, we will all benefit and grow together.
The photo in the header was processed in a program, ”Photosketcher”, where you can choose any painting technique for your picture. For this one I chose water colour. Glad you liked it too!