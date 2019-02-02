Amanda asks us to revisit this Friendly Friday, and I have chosen Iceland. We have visited several times, and never tire of this magical saga country. This summer we are going back again, to the western part of Iceland, and to revisit Vestmannaeyar.
Seljalandsfoss 2006 – in the header, 2016 and winter.
Godafoss winter 2016 and summer 2006.
And the mesmerizing lava fields, 2006, just have to have it again!
Thank you, Amanda, for a chance to remember and revisit!
22 comments on “Friendly Friday Photo Challenge – Revisited”
I was wrong on my guess as to the country you chose for the Friendly Friday prompt, but pleasantly wrong! Iceland is one of my favourite destinations. I was only there in winter so it is really intriguing to see the falls in summer, and especially the lava fields. They are mesmerizing! They remind me a little of the rolling green convoluted hills outside Wellington in New Zealand! Fantastic photos. And also a reminder my memory is not so good. I was calling Godafoss , Gullfoss and visa versa! Ah! My mind needs sharpening up!
It looks amazing. Great photos!
You must go, Gavin. Everyone must go to Iceland at least once. It is totally fascinating. Very close to the wilds of nature, there.
So lovely 😀
Such magnificence
Amazing! I hope to go to Iceland for the first time this summer! Judging from these photos, I know it will be amazing!
What a great waterfall.
Oj så vackert och mäktigt! 🙂
😀 Det är det verkligen!
It’s really interesting to see the same waterfall from the same spot in two different seasons 🙂
I think so too – in fact I found out just today when I was searching the archives. I did not know I had the same photo taken 10 years ago!
Beautiful photos! We were thinking of visiting there, but it wasn’t on the top of our list. After seeing your photos, I definitely want to go soon, even though I don’t think we can take good photos like these ;-). Thanks.
Have a great day.
In Iceland, the photos can never go wrong…all those magnificent views will be there. It is the right weather you must try to catch…
Gorgeous landscapes.
Thank you, they are. Well worth all visits.
Fabulous pics of a fabulous place 🙂
Glad you like them, David – agree about a fabulous place!
Marvellous!
Thank you, Sue – I love that island…
I can see why!
And thank you for giving me a chance to visit/revisit this amazingly beautiful and diverse place.
janet
😀