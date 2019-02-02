Friendly Friday Photo Challenge – Revisited

Amanda asks us to revisit this Friendly Friday, and I have chosen Iceland. We have visited several times, and never tire of this magical saga country. This summer we are going back again, to the western part of Iceland, and to revisit Vestmannaeyar.

Seljalandsfoss 2006 – in the header, 2016 and winter.

Godafoss winter 2016 and summer 2006.

And the mesmerizing lava fields, 2006, just have to have it again!

Thank you, Amanda, for a chance to remember and revisit!

 

 

Annonser

22 comments on “Friendly Friday Photo Challenge – Revisited

  1. I was wrong on my guess as to the country you chose for the Friendly Friday prompt, but pleasantly wrong! Iceland is one of my favourite destinations. I was only there in winter so it is really intriguing to see the falls in summer, and especially the lava fields. They are mesmerizing! They remind me a little of the rolling green convoluted hills outside Wellington in New Zealand! Fantastic photos. And also a reminder my memory is not so good. I was calling Godafoss , Gullfoss and visa versa! Ah! My mind needs sharpening up!

    Svara

    • I think so too – in fact I found out just today when I was searching the archives. I did not know I had the same photo taken 10 years ago!

      Svara

  9. Beautiful photos! We were thinking of visiting there, but it wasn’t on the top of our list. After seeing your photos, I definitely want to go soon, even though I don’t think we can take good photos like these ;-). Thanks.
    Have a great day.

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google+-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.