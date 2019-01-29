Tuesday Photo Challenge – Rose
The rose has got an advantage over many flowers…it looks good even when it is fading.
And I love them in any colour. But orange might be my favorite. For Dutch Goes the Photo.
11 comments on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Rose”
Pretty ones 😊
They are both beautiful, i like the simplicity of the Lilac rose, but the intensity of the orange. I love roses.
love that lilac color
Very artistic capture. 👏🏻😍
Wonderful pink or orange or whatever colour of rose! https://withjacktech.travel.blog/2019/01/30/tuesday-photo-challenge-rose/
Ooooh!
Good or bad ?
Good, of course! Lovely images…
The fading one I knew you would like…
Lovely Ann-Christine. Another orange Rose 🙂
Mmm – I love them all really…Thank you:-)