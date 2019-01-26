Unexpected – unexpected what? Now, that is up to you!
Did something totally unexpected happen today? Did you meet someone unexpected at the grocery store, or did you find something in an unexpected place …or, maybe You are up to something unexpected?
My post hopefully will contain something you would not expect from me!
Our son is a good photographer and a graphic designer – I borrowed his fish-eye lens for a couple of days… just for fun, and the opportunity to illustrate how it is to live in My bubble. Because I do live in some kind of bubble, where I try to create a positive life surrounding me and my family. I find it rather necessary in this world!
Hope you will enjoy a glimpse into my own transparent bubble – and then – I am looking forward to seeing Your interpretation of Unexpected!
When I am not traveling or hiking, much of my time is spent at home. Among everything else, I try to take care of my husband, my old parents and my two dogs.
My house is not that big – but… bigger than a Hobbiton house anyway!
It contains mostly flowers – many of them orchids – and memories…
…from travels, my children and my own childhood
Let’s step into my everyday life…
…where I spend most of my time!
A soft place where to rest quietly – maybe listening to music – is necessary. And there has to be much light.
My working area is indeed something for Marie Kondo…but they say a tidy and empty place reveals how you look inside too…
My space for work, fun, correspondence – and memories…
…this is the crew on our Galapagos ship – still smiling at me!
But soon it is time for a dog walk again! (At least three times a day, so I don’t have to worry about fitness training…) I wonder who is the happiest creature about that?
Detta bildspel kräver JavaScript.
I hope you enjoyed these bubbles – at least I had great fun!
Stay tuned for Amy’s Lens Artists Photo Challenge next week! And don’t forget the tag!
Have you seen these from Patti’s Challenge ”Cityscapes”? Thank you for joining in with so many amazing entries – I had difficulties in picking out just a few!
Jackie’s Toledo at Junkboat Travels
Firehorseworld and Gavin shows us some interesting shots of Hong Kong and more
Laura at poetrypix gives us a London feeling
Click this, TAPG – a marvelous view of Tokyo
Bulldog, Moody winds from Chicago
32 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #30 – Unexpected”
Fish eyes shots do create an unexpected effect. Lovely.
I really liked these. You have a lovely home, if a little rounded at the edges!
So unexpected, Ann-Christine. What a creative way for this theme. Thank you for the grand tour of your beautiful house and your cooking, walking… via the fish-eye lens. Love it!!
Thank you, Amy! A fun lens indeed – and it made everything look much better than in reality… So, without that possibility, there would have been no tour at all. In fact I think I will borrow that lens again some day, to get to know it better. So glad you liked it!
[…] Lens-Artists Photo Challenge – Unexpected […]
What a great but different perspective and a free tour of your lovely home!
Thank you – the distortions make everything look much better than in reality! Funny!
These photos are awesome – otherworldly.
So glad you liked them! Some people think distortion is horrible – I usually love it !
Ahh, it’s so beautiful to see your life from the inside. Wonderful wonderful place, just as you are! I love your kitchen!!! And your living-room. And everything! Thank you for such a personal tour!
Manja, Manja – I just want to say this is a magical lens! Nothing is that lovely in reality…somehow every flaw is gone and – well it’s the distortion, isn’t it? ;-D But thank you so much for a lovely comment!
I have never tried these fish eyed lens. It certainly gives an interesting perspective.
This is the first time I tried one – a bit tricky, but fun. You cannot zoom in or out, and the background is there whatever you do – no chance of blurring it properly. But the lens was perfect in low light.
[…] thanks to Ann-Christine for this refreshing invitation to reveal the […]
[…] Linked to Lens-artist’s Photo Challenge at Ann Christine’s here […]
Refreshing, like the frost on my window!
Refreshing is good…for everyone!
My favourite is the icy one. Thanks for the mention.
https://junkboattravels.blogspot.com/2019/01/unexpected.html
Thank you! Ice and frost are very artistic in themselves.
Loved your pictures, Ann-Christine! It’s amazing how distortion or a change of perspective can create unexpected results!
I am glad you liked them – I must say I think I will borrow that lens again…I had great fun!
Love these photos and the story! I particularly like ”… but they say a tidy and empty place reveals how you look inside too…” for a good reason. Ha.
Have a wonderful day.
😀 Thank you so much, Helen!
Oh, what fun! Your house was still recognisable, though! Now I’ve got to think of an unexpected……
♥
😊😊
Beautiful unexpected shots, Ann-Christine..
Thank you – I had great fun shooting them!
Wow! Thank you very much, Ann-Christine, for the kind referral of my take on Patti’s Cityscapes. Tack!
Varsågod! Det var ett flott foto!
I love your ‘bubble’ pictures, Ann-Christine! What a fun perspective on life!
Haha, well, thank you! Difficult to know how much to reveal of ones own life…but using distortion makes it possible – and fun!