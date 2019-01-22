Tuesday Photo Challenge – Bank Tuesday Photo Challenge – Bank We had some snow that year, 2015, and glorious winter days. Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to share on Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
8 comments on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Bank”
Looks beautiful.
Gorgeous.
Glad you liked it!
Gorgeous!
Thank you!
Those are lovely photos! We have similar snow fall thus far; about 20cm, which is not much for here.
Frank
Thanks, Frank. I didn’t think you had that much snow in the Netherlands!
In Massachusetts we do 🙂