This Friday Amanda is the host of this fun challenge – and Pathways is the theme. I have got many favorite paths…but I will try to single out some of my absolute favorites.

In the header, a stone path through the Dracaena Draco part of the wonderful botanical garden in Gran Canaria.

I love walking the old boards of wetlands – looking for orchids in spring.

The Azores is filled with fantastic, rural pathways. My heart warms when I walk the winding path among sleeping sheep and old farmsteads.

Of course I cannot but love the path through my home forest. A path I walk every day – and always enjoy to the full. No matter how many times or in what weather – I know it so well…

…it is a lifelong Love.