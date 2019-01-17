Thursday Thoughts – Where Will He Be Tomorrow?

We say Nature is cruel, and this little blue tit obviously wasn’t well today.

Sitting by himself, not trying to eat the food offered. I wonder if he knew…

Where will he be tomorrow?

Annonser

One comment on “Thursday Thoughts – Where Will He Be Tomorrow?

  1. Really a striking metaphor for life, this image, Ann Christine. None of us really know where we’ll be tomorrow, or if we’ll even see it… We wish him, and each other, well!

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google+-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.