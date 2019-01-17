Thursday Thoughts – Where Will He Be Tomorrow? We say Nature is cruel, and this little blue tit obviously wasn’t well today. Sitting by himself, not trying to eat the food offered. I wonder if he knew… Where will he be tomorrow? Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to share on Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
One comment on “Thursday Thoughts – Where Will He Be Tomorrow?”
Really a striking metaphor for life, this image, Ann Christine. None of us really know where we’ll be tomorrow, or if we’ll even see it… We wish him, and each other, well!