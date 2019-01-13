Curves –
Edward G. Bulwer-Lytton
Thank you Tina, for this week’s opportunity to admire natural as well as man made curves. They are everywhere – if you just let your eyes find them… Sometimes you have to look up though – like in Trinity College, Dublin, and The Long Room.
Antoni Gaudí – a master of curves
Rila Monastery, Bulgaria –
– glorious curves
In my forest – colourful, natural curves
Lava, and life returning – in curves
But no curves are as beautiful and complete as those of the koru –
A short Wikipedia explanation: Koru (Māori for ”loop”) is a spiral shape based on the appearance of a new unfurling silver fern frond. It is an integral symbol in Māori art, carving and tattooing, where it symbolises new life, growth, strength and peace. Its shape ”conveys the idea of perpetual movement,” while the inner coil ”suggests returning to the point of origin”.
