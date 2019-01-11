Friendly Friday Photo Challenge – Inspiration

A new challenge – thank you Snow and Amanda –  and Fridays are not filled up for me yet! Here we go ;-D

All My greatest inspirations are gathered in these two photos. My son, my dog(s), the outdoors, hiking and my daughter. I just have to see them, hear them or hug them, while breathing fresh air…and often it is enough to just think of them!

 

 

 

11 comments on “Friendly Friday Photo Challenge – Inspiration

  3. I got confused because I could only see one photo. Then I found that your ”featured” photo wasn’t showing in WP Reader, just the photo of your daughter. I could only see the photo of your son when I went to your blog (took me a wee while to find it though because I wasn’t looking at the top header area).

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

