A new challenge – thank you Snow and Amanda – and Fridays are not filled up for me yet! Here we go ;-D
All My greatest inspirations are gathered in these two photos. My son, my dog(s), the outdoors, hiking and my daughter. I just have to see them, hear them or hug them, while breathing fresh air…and often it is enough to just think of them!
11 comments on “Friendly Friday Photo Challenge – Inspiration”
Children and pets a great combination
Our Children are such inspiration so true. And like you i love being out in Nature ❤
I got confused because I could only see one photo. Then I found that your ”featured” photo wasn’t showing in WP Reader, just the photo of your daughter. I could only see the photo of your son when I went to your blog (took me a wee while to find it though because I wasn’t looking at the top header area).
These are the things one needs in life, aren’t they 🙂 Family, fresh air, love and nature… love the smile your daughter is giving you through the camera! And the pic of your son and dog is gorgeous!
Just to think of them … sweet. Thanks for introducing friendly challenge, I’m in.
Fun, isn’t it!
Very beautiful
♥
Very beautiful children/adults … very photogrenic. Your dog is precious.
He has hair like me … curly. Sweet !
Isadora 😎
https://isadoraartandphotography.com/2019/01/11/friendly-friday-inspiration/
Thank you – and hair like you I wish I had!
I like it now but not as a child growing up. My how our tastes change with age. : )