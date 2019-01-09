Tuesday Photo Challenge – Gentle
The birds are here every day – so gentle, so lovely to have and help through the winter.
8 comments on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Gentle”
I really love the tiny bird😀
Is it Blue tit?
They are so lovely these dear little birds.
I think it’s one of the best parts of winter, the chance to see birds so easily and clearly.
janet
That first photo is just so silent- so perfect. Both beautiful
These tiny birds are definitely gentle.
So beautiful!
Beautiful 🙂