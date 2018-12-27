Christmas time is family time – and this Christmas of 2018 was a remarkable one.
The day before Christmas Eve we woke up to a completely white landscape. This might occur every 20th year or something. A white Christmas. I cannot remember when this happened last…but we were very grateful.
Two days of splendid winter wonderland. And walking with the whole family is not something granted every day.
When the sun revealed a blue sky –
8 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Once Every 20th Year”
Oh how magical to have had a white Christmas. Here it had been exceptionally mild.
Such a funny snow face! How nice to have lovely snow–happy holidays to you and yours.
How beautiful. We had a very wet and grey Christmas — but one celebrated peacefully and with those i love, so the weather was easy to ignore.
We were not blessed that much this year …
Beautiful! Lucky you. 🙂
Lucky you A-C!!!
Best Christmas gift you can get! Ha.
Have a wonderful day!
Wow! Narnia again!