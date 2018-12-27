Thursday Thoughts – Once Every 20th Year

Christmas time is family time – and this Christmas of 2018 was a remarkable one.

The day before Christmas Eve we woke up to a completely white landscape. This might occur every 20th year or something. A white Christmas. I cannot remember when this happened last…but we were very grateful.

Two days of splendid winter wonderland. And walking with the whole family is not something granted every day.

When the sun revealed a blue sky –

Annonser

8 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Once Every 20th Year

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google+-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.