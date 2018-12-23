Silent Sunday Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to share on Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
24 comments on “Silent Sunday”
What a gorgeous photo! Happy holidays and have a wonderful new year. 🙂
The same to you! 💕
OK, I’ve gone directly to your blog, and I can see the image. But I can’t via WordPress Reader…..
I will have to check it out on the computer…
Please do!
I can feel the silence, beautiful photo
Thank you. It is so peaceful in the forest.
So silent, I see no photo, only a blank screen…..??
What? I see it…strange
It happened to me with one of yours a few days ago, too….
🤤
Yep
Ett mäktigt och vackert gammalt träd, förmodligen väldigt gammalt.
Tack – vi tror 200-250 år.
Magical… i can imagine how silent it all is
♥
Oh, so beautiful – what a ,magnificent tree.
Thank you – yes, my favorite tree. the one I entered into the Tree portal (Sweden) of trees worth taking care of.
Magical…. as yet we have nothing like winter weather. True that today it is raining but we do still very much need rain. Our first real frost is forecast for tomorrow, though we will be on the edge of it.
May the Frost come to you as well!
Beautiful
♥
Very lovely!
Thank you very much!