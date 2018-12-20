Thank You for keeping me lovely company, sharing and exchanging thoughts and feelings throughout 2018 – Hope to see you in 2019 as well! Let us make it a year of joy and peace, of good hopes and work for a better world. Our way.
Chinese (Cantonese) – 祝聖誕節快樂
Chinese (Mandarin) – 祝圣诞节快乐
Danish – Glædelig Jul og Godt Nytår
Dutch – Prettige feestdagen
Fijian – Bula Vinaka
Finnish – Hyvää Joulua ja Onnellista Uutta Vuotta
French – Joyeuses fêtes
German – Frohe Feiertage!
Hindi – uoo”kZ dh ‘kqÒdkeuk;sa
Icelandic – Gleðilega hátíð
Italian – Buone Feste
Japanese – メリー クリスマス
Korean – 즐거운 연휴 되시길 바랍니다.
Lithuanian – Linksmų švenčių!
Norwegian – God Jul og Godt Nytt År
Persian (Farsi) تبریکات فصلی
Portuguese – Boas Festas
Romanian – Crăciun fericit
Spanish – Felices fiestas
Swati – Tilokotfo taKhisimisi
…and the same message in the 6787 other languages in the world!
18 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Season’s Greetings”
And best wishes you to. It has been such a pleasure seeing your beautiful photos and reading your posts. Have a great Christmas
The pleasure is mine – to follow you and your lovely posts from your lush and beautiful country!
Thank you, dear Anne’Christine! I wish you a Merry Christimas, wonderful New Year holiday day and plenty of artistic shots in 2019! Ho-ho-ho! 🙂
Thank you – for the early visit from Santa!
Nga Mihi o te Tau
Thanks for the wishes, and best wishes to you too Ann-Christine, from Aotearoa New Zealand
I think there is no other country from which I would rather have best wishes!
😀 you know that down here, many of us think of Sweden as a model for how a country should be (and how NZ once was).
Thank you, Ann Christine! Season’s Greetings to you and yours!
Hugs
Happy Christmas Leya! And best wishes for 2019
♥
To you too!
All the very best to you and yours for Christmas and the year ahead, Ann-Christine. And thank you for showing us your world in so many inspirational images and words.
Thank you for being there, Tish. Taking us to Africa and the beautiful landscapes where you live.
(EN) Lovely post Anne-Christine. God Jul och Gott Nutt År to you.😊
(IT) Bel post Anne-Christine. God Jul och Gott Nutt År to you.😊
♥ 😀
Thanks for the wishes! Merry Xmas to you n have a blessed year ahead!
♥