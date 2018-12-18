Tuesday Photo Challenge – Anticipation
When I hear anticipation, the first thing I think of is a child’s anticipation this time of the year. But then, being a teacher for many years, I have had the privilege of following so many youngsters becoming fully fledged grown-ups.
Nothing beats graduating day, with all their hopes and dreams shining in their eyes!
2 comments on “Tuesday Photo Challenge: Anticipation”
That first image is marvellous, A C!
Thank you, Sue! I will tell my son, who is responsible for this shot of his sister!