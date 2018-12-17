Macro Monday Another frosty morning with crisp air, flower pods, maple and oak leaves. It is snowing today, so maybe next time – even more of whiteness. Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to share on Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
7 comments on “Macro Monday”
heartwarming sights Leya!
Well – I am glad if they warm your heart – some would say brrrrr……
It’s raining here
And we would have needed more rain this year – but now it is winter.
Yeah this year we also got too less rain. The rain in winter is unusual here
Beautiful
Thank you