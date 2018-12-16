Tina’s challenge this week is Seasonal – so I start off in the middle of winter, with snow. I am fortunate enough to live in a country with four seasons – and I want it to stay that way. Many poets and writers have beautifully expressed their feelings on seasons – enjoy:
“If winter comes, can spring be far behind?”
– Ode to the West Wind
”In summer, the song sings itself.”
– William Carlos Williams
”It was June, and the world smelled of roses. The sunshine was like powdered gold over the grassy hillside”.
– Maud Hart Lovelace
“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.”
– Anne of Green Gables
“No spring nor summer beauty hath such grace as I have seen in one autumnal face.”
[The Autumnal]”
– The Complete Poetry and Selected Prose
”Frost is the most sophisticated of poets.” – Peter Davison
”Winter is not a season, it’s a celebration.”
-Anamika Mishra
Thank you, Tina, for the opportunity to celebrate our seasons!
19 comments on “Lens-Artists Challenge #24 – Seasonal”
I love all the photos, Anne-Christine but I have to say I love the snow and Autumn colors!
Quotes are really beautiful
Beautiful images.
Live your images this week Ann-Christine. Your gorgeous opener is my favorite
Such beautiful images!
Thank you, Anne! Seasons are to be grateful for.
Beautiful pictures and quotes ☺️
Thank you! There are many thoughts about seasons!
So very beautiful, Ann-Christine!
Thank you, Amy!
Lovely, lovely seasonal images, A C!
Thank you Sue – glad we still have seasons…
Absolutely
Beautiful 😀
Let’s keep the seasons…without blurring them! Thank you!
Beautiful images and quotes 🙂
Thank you – do you have snow now?
No. It’s v mild. We have just had lots of rain and more is on it’s way. The snowman was from this time last year and the daffodils in snow from March.
Aha – here it is snowing now, but to wet to stay.