Lens-Artists Challenge #24 – Seasonal

Tina’s challenge this week is Seasonal – so I start off in the middle of winter, with snow. I am fortunate enough to live in a country with four seasons – and I want it to stay that way. Many poets and writers have beautifully expressed their feelings on seasons – enjoy:

“If winter comes, can spring be far behind?”
Percy Bysshe Shelley, Ode to the West Wind

”In summer, the song sings itself.”
– William Carlos Williams

”It was June, and the world smelled of roses. The sunshine was like powdered gold over the grassy hillside”.
– Maud Hart Lovelace

“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.”
L. M. Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables 

“No spring nor summer beauty hath such grace as I have seen in one autumnal face.”
[The Autumnal]”
John Donne, The Complete Poetry and Selected Prose 

”Frost is the most sophisticated of poets.” – Peter Davison

”Winter is not a season, it’s a celebration.”
-Anamika Mishra

Thank you, Tina, for the opportunity to celebrate our seasons!

 

 

 

 

 

