Tina’s challenge this week is Seasonal – so I start off in the middle of winter, with snow. I am fortunate enough to live in a country with four seasons – and I want it to stay that way. Many poets and writers have beautifully expressed their feelings on seasons – enjoy:

“If winter comes, can spring be far behind?”

– Percy Bysshe Shelley, Ode to the West Wind

”In summer, the song sings itself.”

– William Carlos Williams

”It was June, and the world smelled of roses. The sunshine was like powdered gold over the grassy hillside”.

– Maud Hart Lovelace

“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.”

– L. M. Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables

“No spring nor summer beauty hath such grace as I have seen in one autumnal face.”

[The Autumnal]”

– John Donne, The Complete Poetry and Selected Prose

”Frost is the most sophisticated of poets.” – Peter Davison

”Winter is not a season, it’s a celebration.”

-Anamika Mishra

Thank you, Tina, for the opportunity to celebrate our seasons!