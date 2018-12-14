Tuesday Photo Challenge – Challenge

Frank at Dutch Goes the Photo gives us the challenge: Challenge.

Well, this young man is my great challenge every day…and Totti’s…

…but now he is 7 months old and I believe he is coming along nicely. We train every day, and his school teachers tell him he is a smart and talented student. Next week will be the last meeting before Christmas, and then we will see if he shall pass the exam…

