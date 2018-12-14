Frank at Dutch Goes the Photo gives us the challenge: Challenge.
Well, this young man is my great challenge every day…and Totti’s…
…but now he is 7 months old and I believe he is coming along nicely. We train every day, and his school teachers tell him he is a smart and talented student. Next week will be the last meeting before Christmas, and then we will see if he shall pass the exam…
6 comments on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Challenge”
Such a sweetheart! Lovely photo!
Any youngster og kid can be a challenge, no matter what species… He might be challenging but you manage to capture some great images of him. 🙂
Thanks for giving me a big smile to start my morning and have a wonderful weekend.
janet
Lovely to see Milo and Totti getting on so well
I am sure he will pass. He has excellent instructors, even at home.
Beautiful photographs Ann-Christine. Milo is a true gift and it’s lovely to see how he and Totti have bonded 🙂🐾💖🐾 xxx