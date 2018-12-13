Paula of ”Lost in Translation” asks us to use special colours this Thursday – and I learned a new word again: Maroon
The header is a sunset containing most of these colours in one picture.
cyan
golden
maroon
pale pink
aquamarine
Annonser
Paula of ”Lost in Translation” asks us to use special colours this Thursday – and I learned a new word again: Maroon
The header is a sunset containing most of these colours in one picture.
cyan
golden
maroon
pale pink
aquamarine
10 comments on “Thursday’s Special: Pick a Word in December – Y3”
The seascapes are stunning, Ann-Christine. 🙂 🙂
Thank you, Jo – and you have them close-up now!
Lovely photos for Paulas colours. A flower that smalls of chocolate YUM 🙂
😀
Beautiful photos!
Thank you, Tatiana!
Well done!
Thank you, Sue! And Love your Christmas card! I don’t have your address!…………………..
Beautiful choices. The maroon flower is really lovely.
It is – and it smells of chocolate!