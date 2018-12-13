Christmas in Sweden also means many Christmas markets to visit, where local people can put their work on display, and there is a lot of chatting and big smiles. This year we only visited one market, and came home with some lovely presents of course…
This young woman was a talented painter with somewhat a style of her own.
And there were even younger participants… mother and daughter sold flowers and decorations. Everything works out well when you are smiling!
4 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Christmas Market”
Fabulous! You bring Christmas alive. 🙂 🙂 And I love the header.
Thanks, Jo! Christmas is knockin’ on the door…
The bird painter is super talented. I would buy her paintings.
I agree – she is.