Macro Monday – Morning Glory I opened my eyes this morning, to the finest jewellery – – a crystal brooch, and hidden light and glory … in the frosty autumn leaves
3 comments on “Macro Monday – Morning Glory”
The sun is just coming up here, on another glorious morning. No frost in sight. 🙂 🙂 Wishing you a week as wonderful as your photos, Ann Christine.
😊May the sun shine on your lovely day!
Thank you 😃💕