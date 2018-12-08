Lens Artists Photo Challenge #23: Celebration

Normally, what appears on the julbord are several standard dishes, divided into three courses.

The first generally includes a variety of pickled herring and cured salmon, the second is bread, ham, liver pâté, red beet salad, and cheese, and the final course is comprised of the warm dishes with Janssons frestelse, dopp i grytan, meatballs, sausages, pork ribs, and cabbage.

Pork is a significant element here – the julskinka, or Christmas ham, plays a starring role despite the fact it didn’t become common on the julbord until the end of the 1800s.

The Janssons frestelse is a more modern addition too – because of the late arrival of the potato. The recipe wasn’t published until 1940 but the casserole made-up of julienned potatoes, sliced onions, anchovy fillets and cream is a well-loved favorite at Christmas as well as other festive occasions throughout the year. When our children grew up though, I had to use salmon instead. Today they both enjoy anchovy fillets.

Meatballs are another standard dish and everyone has their own family recipe. Swedish meatballs have become well-known with the world-wide phenomenon of Ikea. But generally speaking – nothing beats my grandmother’s recipe…

Another well loved tradition down here in southern Sweden, is to visit Copenhagen or Elsinore for the Christmas markets. We go every year – for the lights, the fun, the food. Next week – Copenhagen here we come!