Lens Artists Photo Challenge #23: Celebration

This week it is Amy hosting our challenge, and of course she takes us to colourful and festive Peru! The festivities now in Sweden is for celebrating Christmas, and it looks a bit different to colourful Peru…but as my family attended a julbord today, I thought you might want to tag along!
Yum, I’d love to go to a Julbrod! Great photos.
Whoops, sorry I spelled it wrong, Julbord.
Please save me a place at the table! I’d love to come. The food looks wonderful. We used to go to a Swedish smogasbord restaurant when I was growing up. It was always a favorite place. Have a wonderful time in Copenhagen too.
Beautiful presentation of the traditional Swedish food, so delicious! Way to celebrate!
Lovely Christmas market in Copenhagen. All are beautifully captured.
Thank you for sharing, Ann-Christine!
Thank you for hosting a great challenge, Amy!