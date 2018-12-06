Today was going to be a lovely hiking day – sun promised and no wind. I decided for the Bockeboda forest – looking forward to a bright winter’s day. I told Totti and Milo where we were heading, and they knew what to expect already in the early morning.
10 minutes into our walk, we found these tracks…and soon, the sound of forest machines reached our ears. Then we heard a huge tree falling. Some minutes later, I realized the forest ahead was gone.
We had great difficulties in finding the track – if you ever have walked in familiar forests, you follow the paths and know exactly what trees will be standing where. I guess it is the same in cities – if they tear down your familiar buildings and streets, you are lost.
This photo was taken some weeks ago – who would have guessed it was to be the last one from this beautiful forest?
Milo is standing in exactly the same place as in the previous photo – maybe thinking…Where did my forest go? My playground, my hiking favorite? Well, today every tree was down, piled up, waiting to be transported away from where they were raised for as long as I have lived – around 60-65 years.
The path back home again seemed a bit bleak, or maybe it was because of my tears.
8 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – The Forest is Down”
So very sad to see this Ann-Christine, such excessive logging would not be permitted here in the Highlands as it has a detrimental effect on the eco system and wildlife. I don’t know enough about Swedish regulations and the influence of conservation groups in your local area – it would be worth finding out what can be done 💜 xxx
Thank you for your advice, but I think this is government forest and we can do nothing . Money is everything and the trees were fully grown. The question is what will the new plants be?
Oh, no…how very sad for you, A C…and Totti and Milo must have been very confused
Sad it is – a real shock. Totti and Milo were very much confused, and happy when we reached the beech forest instead.
I’m sure they were
That must have been a very huge shock – a real sense of loss right to the core. Clear-felling is a horrible way to farm trees, though of course financially attractive. Just found this UK forestry article:
https://www.charteredforesters.org/2017/06/clear-felling-past-sell-date/
Interesting article, Tish
A shock, yes, it was just the way you described it. And a whole world in my life gone. The article is well written and interesting. We have the same problems in Sweden. Luckily forest people are working on it. Thank you for posting the link!