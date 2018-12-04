Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Close Up or Macro
My garden is a joy even in winter.
The common spindle leaves tiny capsules for the frost to bite
9 comments on “CFFC: Close-up or Macro”
Beautiful. I love the texture, and such a wonderful light!
Beautiful! The artistry of frost captured!
Totally beautiful!
The berries are FANTASTIC, A C!
♥
That first one would be perfect as Christmas card. All so lovely.
Thank you so much! I used to make my own Christmas cards many years ago – do you?
Strong examples of macro photography, nicely done.
Thank you kindly!