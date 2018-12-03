Macro Monday – Frosty Colours

When frost is a visitor in my garden, winter is close

Even if it only lasts for a day or two – we wait for the sun to colour our frozen world!

I wait patiently –

– and finally the cold rays transforms the crystals into diamonds.

It is a wonder each time, each year…

…to see them come alive again!

 

 

