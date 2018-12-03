When frost is a visitor in my garden, winter is close
Even if it only lasts for a day or two – we wait for the sun to colour our frozen world!
I wait patiently –
– and finally the cold rays transforms the crystals into diamonds.
It is a wonder each time, each year…
…to see them come alive again!
14 comments on “Macro Monday – Frosty Colours”
Taking my breath away… Stunning macro shots!
Oh, frosty diamonds make the world beautiful. Particularly when you capture some light grazing light. We had -5 the other day but are around 10°C. Unfortunately.
Great shot
Wonderful pictures!
Thank you!
Marvellous !!
😀
Väldigt vackra macrobilder från den frostiga naturen.
Tack, Anita. Här ösregnar det nu, så det är tur man fotograferar fina dagar att ha att ”suga på”.
Gorgeous. The second photo makes me think of a diamond brooch.
Maybe, yes. The best works of art are all inspired by nature.
Fabulous images! Thank you for making them so vivid. I’m anticipating 20C here today and I’m quite happy to admire from afar. 🙂 🙂
20C…would be just great!
Wouldn’t it!