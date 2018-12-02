Silent Sunday Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to share on Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
15 comments on “Silent Sunday”
Such beauty in winter.
Remind me…is that FROST ? not seen that for some time 🙂
Oh, it will come to you as well…or?
The only sound the crunch of frost underfoot? 🙂
Yes. No birds now – the occational buzzard or raven only.
Frostily quiet….
No wind either…
Eerie…..Narnia?
Why not? My kind of Narnia…♥
….and this would be mine: https://suejudd.com/2018/01/06/algid/
YES!
Essence of Narnia!!
Wow…
You liked it? Winter is dark and cold now – unfortunately no snow. But, the forest is there – naked.
It’s just beautiful. So peaceful and at one with nature. ❤