Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #22: Happiness is…

True happiness is… to enjoy the present, without anxious dependence upon the future.

Lucius Annaeus Seneca

In March this year, we traveled to a long dreamed of country, Bhutan. I had read some books in advance, and knew the Bhutanese values and their use of GNH (Gross National Happiness) instead of GNP to measure prosperity. Values that went straight to my heart.

– But then, what Is Happiness?

Let’s start off with something really tangible – according to John Gunther, All happiness depends on a leisurely breakfast. And, I might agree…because what makes my mornings happy is a quiet room, a good newspaper (made of real paper…) and a cup of strong coffee with some warm scones.

So, this week’s Lens – Artists’ challenge is: Happiness is...and it is up to you to fill out that sentence! What is Happiness to you? It could be anything from a big ice-cream on a hot day to spending a glorious sunset with your loved one – or running barefoot in the rain.

If I try to pin down what Happiness really is to me – what makes me warm inside and my eyes shine… it might look something like this:

Happiness is…photographing of course, but also…



…enjoying the little wonders in our world

…traveling with my family – meeting other cultures and exciting new people

….forest walks with my dogs

…playful (or mischievous…), smiling young faces – and the sound of their laughter!

…writing with my smooth fountain pen (I am a pen-freak…)

…the coming of spring

I am really looking forward to your interpretations of what Happiness is… to You! The next challenge (#23) will be hosted by Amy – just returned from Peru – on Saturday, December 8. Welcome to join us!

And finally, thank you for participating in the fun – and I wish you all an inspiring and happy week!