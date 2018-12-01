True happiness is… to enjoy the present, without anxious dependence upon the future.
Lucius Annaeus Seneca
In March this year, we traveled to a long dreamed of country, Bhutan. I had read some books in advance, and knew the Bhutanese values and their use of GNH (Gross National Happiness) instead of GNP to measure prosperity. Values that went straight to my heart.
– But then, what Is Happiness?
Let’s start off with something really tangible – according to John Gunther, All happiness depends on a leisurely breakfast. And, I might agree…because what makes my mornings happy is a quiet room, a good newspaper (made of real paper…) and a cup of strong coffee with some warm scones.
So, this week’s Lens – Artists’ challenge is: Happiness is...and it is up to you to fill out that sentence! What is Happiness to you? It could be anything from a big ice-cream on a hot day to spending a glorious sunset with your loved one – or running barefoot in the rain.
If I try to pin down what Happiness really is to me – what makes me warm inside and my eyes shine… it might look something like this:
Happiness is…photographing of course, but also…
…enjoying the little wonders in our world
…traveling with my family – meeting other cultures and exciting new people
….forest walks with my dogs
…playful (or mischievous…), smiling young faces – and the sound of their laughter!
…writing with my smooth fountain pen (I am a pen-freak…)
…the coming of spring
I am really looking forward to your interpretations of what Happiness is… to You! The next challenge (#23) will be hosted by Amy – just returned from Peru – on Saturday, December 8. Welcome to join us!
For more information on the Lens-Artists Photo Challenges, click here. Most importantly, remember to TAG your post ” Lens-Artists ” so it appears in the Reader.
And finally, thank you for participating in the fun – and I wish you all an inspiring and happy week!
30 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #22: Happiness is…”
Humans were meant to be happy, and so often, for whatever circumstances, we are not. But often too we can do something about this. So many ways to be joyful as you’ve shown us here.
This is very true, Tish. I think one way of making us a bit happier is to get positive news in media, good news from happy endings of difficult stories. Media should always have at least one positive piece of news every day. I also believe the blogosphere is a positive ”space” for us to share both good and bad things. To support each other. Life is not easy, for anyone really.
Happiness is…….a photo challenge. A great theme which I am sure will make us all smile.
Thank you! I hope we get many smiles from all of you out there!
That is a beautiful theme, Ann-Christine. Thank you for sharing your happiness via your lens. Your photos always make me happy. 🙂 🙂
Thank you kindly, Amy, for a lovely comment! Looking forward to your post on happiness too!
Gorgeous post and images, Ann-Christine. I couldn’t agree with you more on the definition of happiness. I love the concept of GNH (Gross National Happiness) to measure prosperity! Wonderful!
Thank you, Patti – we have much to be grateful for and happy about. I read your post and could feel it to my bones.
This really is a splendid challenge theme, and your photos and words… a beautiful introduction to it! I could say I am a pen-freak too, loved that photo very much, as for the ”coming of spring” image… gorgeous magnolia sky! 🙂
So, I am glad you too are a pen-freak! I have to stop myself from buying more beautiful pens…because today they are not as used as they were when I was younger…Thank you for a lovely comment too!
This challenge is perfectly timed for me. The happiness conveyed by your lovely photos is contagious!
I needed that today….
I am so glad if I could provide something you needed – sometimes the timing is perfect!
Always a thoughtful challenge. 🙂 🙂 I don’t seem to have time to settle into a blogging rhythm just yet but I can share with you verbally. Yesterday evening I was strolling on the beach at sunset on a beach at a Spanish resort, in the fabulous light of the Costa de la Luz. Alone, because I’d worn the other half out with our daytime rambles. It made me so very happy, Ann-Christine. Like much of life at present.
I can feel your happiness, Jo. It must be wonderful!
Happiness is … looking at lens photos through the eyes of others.
Ahhh, thank you for much for the mention, Leya! ❤ I'm so glad you loved my splashes. And this week's theme is just excellent again. I love happiness and I believe that we choose to be happy. Will be most glad to make a happy collection for you and the challenge.
Looking forward to it, Manja!
Oh, excellent, Ann Christine! As Tina says, these images tell a story (or three!)
Thank you so much, Sue! I am glad you liked them!
Certainly do, and I’m trying to work out what to post myself!
Looking forward to it, Sue! You have got a whole week!
I loved seeing what makes you happy Ann-Christine! Your photos really tell a story – but my favorite is those smiling young faces wrapped in red. WOW!! Thanks for the happy challenge 🙂
Thank you for a lovely comment, Tina! And I loved those young monks – so free, smiling and well spoken!