My post from November 30, 2017, a year ago – I thought a reminder to us all would not hurt. What do you want to give your children and grand children for the future?
Every December I remember our month in New Zealand some years ago. Never have I been to a country where I found so much and so many to admire and love.
This is where our antipodes live, this is where I had one of my first penfriends, this is the country whose nature I believe to be the most diverse and beautiful in the world. And this is where Rainbow Warrior went down, sending many people around the world into an unbelievable state of shock.
We are constantly reminded of how much we contaminate our world, and the focus here in Swedish media, right now, is the sea, the oceans.
Just like in Wellington, we can still bathe, swim and fish in Stockholm – but for how long?
I am a member of many organizations trying their best to help preserving our planet for generations to come. But right now, we receive news every day about all the plastic and micro plastic in the oceans – a terrible threat to all organisms-
So, I think again, with my heart wide open, about how much I respect and love NZ, its people and its genuine efforts to help the world stay healthy. Down to every detail… for example the artwork made for making us humans see and do the right things.
And these are only two, small, brilliant examples out of many, many…we saw new examples every day.
Hopefully it is not too late for the world – but You and I, and all of us, have to do our bit, our part, every day – to save our enigmatic and fantastic planet. Start with the little things…don’t use plastic bags, bring your own when you go shopping. Don’t throw old medicine in the toilet, in Sweden we leave them at the pharmacy for destruction.
Can you say you try to do everything you can to help? I know I try – but I also know I can do so much more.
5 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – We Must Make it Work!”
I love the messages in the art work Ann-Christine 💜 Like you, I support environmental charities and we all do our bit with recycling and picking up litter that others leave behind. It is a big issue here, especially during the Summer. We all pick up what we see on our dog walks and there are community litter picks as well. It would be even better if those people who leave litter on our beaches simply put it in the bin. The New Zealand art is a great idea that might work here too – thank you so much for sharing 🙂💖 xxx
Thank you for the inspiring post, Ann-C!! Like you, I try too, need to do more. For example, I buy my own paper bags for trash and also use my own shopping bags to minimize the use of plastic bags. Our town takes plastic bags and plastic food containers and bottles for recycle , so I clean them well before I put them into the recycle bin….
Thank you for your message and your efforts! I heartily agree and keep looking for deeper ways to get involved in the work of changing our culture and ending the human destruction of the planet.
Thank you – and thank you for your efforts as well! If we all work together and put pressure on our politicians we might still have a chance. We will not catch every country in this movement for a sustainable living, but having big influential countries on the boat is necessary. I want to believe we are many enough who want life on earth to exist. Why would we else put children into this magical world?
Like you I try. And I try to do more whenever possible. At the moment we have a Government which supports and encourages our efforts, and tries to lead the way. The best thing I saw today was not in New Zealand but in this video from Australia. https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/nov/30/climate-change-strike-thousands-of-students-to-join-national-protest Apparently these protests were inspired by a Swedish student. 🙂