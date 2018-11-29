CB&W: Field

Cee’s Black & White Photo Challenge: Field

5 comments on "CB&W: Field

  3. That’s a really interesting photo, lumpy flower heads and lumpy clouds. I wasn’t sure why I was so taken with the photo and then I realised that the clouds and flower heads are like a reflection of each other. Amazing scene and its wonderful the way you’ve captured it! The long track at the side adds a lot of depth too. I found this photo fascinating Leya!

