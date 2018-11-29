CB&W: Field Cee’s Black & White Photo Challenge: Field Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to share on Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
5 comments on “CB&W: Field”
Beautiful field and clouds for this week. Thanks Leya 😀
Beautiful photo!
Thank you so much!
That’s a really interesting photo, lumpy flower heads and lumpy clouds. I wasn’t sure why I was so taken with the photo and then I realised that the clouds and flower heads are like a reflection of each other. Amazing scene and its wonderful the way you’ve captured it! The long track at the side adds a lot of depth too. I found this photo fascinating Leya!
I am happy you found it fascinating – and I can see your point. Rapeseed is indeed lumpy – and so are the clouds. Good connection!