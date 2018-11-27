CFFC: Cold

Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Cold

Finally, winter is here. 10 degrees below zero today, and refreshingly frosty – and cold!

Frost 2018 078-3

 

 

5 comments on “CFFC: Cold

  2. It’s always so beautiful the first frost of the winter. But yes, cold, isn’t it! We have had the same weather here in Bergen for about a week. Gotta love it. 🙂 And of course, your photo is gorgeous with that hint of a low sun on the trees in the back.

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

