Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Cold
Finally, winter is here. 10 degrees below zero today, and refreshingly frosty – and cold!
5 comments on “CFFC: Cold”
It looks icy and frigid, but also beautiful. It would be wonderful to look at it out the window from a warm house!
It’s always so beautiful the first frost of the winter. But yes, cold, isn’t it! We have had the same weather here in Bergen for about a week. Gotta love it. 🙂 And of course, your photo is gorgeous with that hint of a low sun on the trees in the back.
Thank you, Otto. I love the contrasts of warm and cold colours, and I love the low light too.
Might be COLD, but oh so beautiful. 😀
Ah, thank you kindly!