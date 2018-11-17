Tina’s challenge this week is for us to find doors – and maybe to open them…or at least making you want to find out what is hidden behind them.
“Doors can lead you to other worlds, or to what is behind what is in front of you.”
Stephanie Torbert
I like that quote from Tina’s post, because I like word play, and my doors are simply a diverse gallery of some favorites from my travels. All of them works of art – natural or man made. In the header, the enigmatic doorway to Rila monastery in Bulgaria.
Bhutan
Tibet
The Moroccan desert – where the doors are the woven, striped and checked ”carpets” on the left hand side.
Spain
Latvia
Sweden
Sweden
Please remember the Lens-Artists tag to be seen in our Reader section. For more information about our challenge click here. And don’t forget to join Patti for her challenge next week!
2 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #20: Open Sesame – Doors and Doorways”
Amazing Ann-Christine, you’ve been to some amazing places. Loved every single one
Thank you, Tina. I realized I have not photographed as many doors as I thought – but enough for a post!