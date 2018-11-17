Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #20: Open Sesame – Doors and Doorways

Tina’s challenge this week is for us to find doors – and maybe to open them…or at least making you want to find out what is hidden behind them.

“Doors can lead you to other worlds, or to what is behind what is in front of you.”

Stephanie Torbert

I like that quote from Tina’s post, because I like word play, and my doors are simply a diverse gallery of some favorites from my travels. All of them works of art – natural or man made. In the header, the enigmatic doorway to Rila monastery in Bulgaria.

Bhutan

Tibet

The Moroccan desert – where the doors are the woven, striped and checked ”carpets” on the left hand side.

Spain

Latvia

Sweden

Sweden

 

