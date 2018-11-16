Thursday’s Special: Pick a Word in November – y3

For Paula, at Lost in Translation, I am always lovingly waiting! And gratefully learning something new from every Pick a Word.

Cerulian in the header

Palatial

Comic

Spurting

Radiating

 

7 comments on “Thursday’s Special: Pick a Word in November – y3

  1. All perfect, but you can probably guess I like the first one the best (mountains, of course.) That last one is very good, too. Well, they’re all good, but you know what I mean.

    janet

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

