I love things new and things old, architecture and juxtaposition of styles. Things dilapidated, things science fiction, things…Well, maybe we all do. Hope a mix will be enjoyable this Thursday!
A walk in contemplation…
– as always…
The old Jewish cemetery
Abandoned places in the middle of the city
In between old and new apartments – he was selling fresh fruit and vegetables
One of the many impressive street art works – this city is considered one of the major cities in the world for graffiti artists
View from the new railway station
10 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Things That Caught My Eye in Łódź”
An intriguing as well as a really lovely juxtaposition of old and new.
You are so kind, Mandy.
lush
A interesting ramble with round an intriguing city
Thank you, Pauline.
Lovely shots ❤
Thank you kindly!
My pleasure 🙂
Looks like an interesting city to visit.
It is!