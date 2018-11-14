Tuesday Photo Challenge: Trio… Tuesday Photo Challenge – Trio For Dutch goes the Photo – maybe two heads are better than three…? Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to share on Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
One comment on “Tuesday Photo Challenge: Trio…”
So interesting that the surrounding reflections of colors in the ripples match the webbed feet and beaks of the birds. Wonderful trio, Leya.