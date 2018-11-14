Tuesday Photo Challenge: Trio…

Tuesday Photo Challenge – Trio

For Dutch goes the Photo – maybe two heads are better than three…?

Annonser

One comment on “Tuesday Photo Challenge: Trio…

  1. So interesting that the surrounding reflections of colors in the ripples match the webbed feet and beaks of the birds. Wonderful trio, Leya.

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google+-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.