CFFC: Lights

Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Lights

If there were no lights in the world, we would not be able to see something of it. At least not at night. So, here we go with artificial lights!

Fanö

Beijing

Barcelona

 

 

4 comments on “CFFC: Lights

