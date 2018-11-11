Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #19: Magical Light

Magical Light – thank you, Amy for a magical challenge! Hear a photographer’s voice:

I am forever chasing light. Light turns the ordinary into the magical.
Trent Parke

 

Come forth into the light of things, let nature be your teacher.

William Wordsworth

A gray day provides the best light

Leonardo da Vinci

Deep in their roots, all flowers keep the light

Theodore Roethke

While we are alive we should sit among colored lights and taste good wines, and discuss our adventures in far places; when we are dead, the opportunity is past.

Jack Vance

Be a light unto yourself

Gautama Buddha

Every moment of light and dark is a miracle

Walt Whitman

There is a crack in everything, that’s how the light gets in.

Leonard Cohen

To love beauty is to see light

Victor Hugo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #19: Magical Light

    • I am glad you enjoyed the images, Mandy. I focused on when I enjoy that special light the most. Often it comes together with darkness – and maybe that is not the moments others notice it.

      Svara

