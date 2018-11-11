Magical Light – thank you, Amy for a magical challenge! Hear a photographer’s voice:
I am forever chasing light. Light turns the ordinary into the magical.
Trent Parke
Come forth into the light of things, let nature be your teacher.
William Wordsworth
A gray day provides the best light
Leonardo da Vinci
Deep in their roots, all flowers keep the light
Theodore Roethke
While we are alive we should sit among colored lights and taste good wines, and discuss our adventures in far places; when we are dead, the opportunity is past.
Jack Vance
Be a light unto yourself
Gautama Buddha
Every moment of light and dark is a miracle
Walt Whitman
There is a crack in everything, that’s how the light gets in.
Leonard Cohen
To love beauty is to see light
Victor Hugo
4 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #19: Magical Light”
Such superb photos! How well you capture the magic of light.
I am glad you enjoyed the images, Mandy. I focused on when I enjoy that special light the most. Often it comes together with darkness – and maybe that is not the moments others notice it.
Thank you