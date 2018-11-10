Hiking with my dogs yesterday, the change in Nature, from just one day back, was very obvious –
Yesterday was a short ”between time” in the forest, where some parts still were extremely colourful, even if the colours had turned more harmoniously yellow/brown.
No wind and a clear, chilly day, we all enjoyed what we understood from the weather reports, would be the last remaining bright day this autumn.
Inside the dense pine forest, I could still find some yellow beeches, shining beacons in the darkness. But out in the open – the misty light had closed the golden door behind us.
21 comments on “On Closing the Door – A New One Opens”
The woods are beautiful at this time of year, and you have really captured them.
The third photo down is stunningly beautiful.. I would love to walk along that path! Where would I end up? 🙂
Gorgeous autumnal palette, enjoyed your perspective.
I am glad you enjoyed the images, thank you!
Such beautiful light, especially the one with your dog!
Thank you – we have had fantastic light for some days now, but yesterday it all turned.
Fina höstbilder!
Tack så mycket!
I really like these photos just for themselves, but also because they remind me of the part of France where my s-i-l and b-i-l live, especially those moss-covered stones, although with the drought right now, there probably isn’t much moss.
janet
Glad you like them, Janet. And I would not have guessed they reminded you of France…And speaking of drought – I read about that frightful fire over in Paradise and LA. Hope everything will turn for the better soon.
I hope so, too!
Totti seems to be deer! 🙂 Very mysterious shot!
;-D
Fairy tale beautiful!
Maybe…thank you!
Gorgeous autumn colours. Great photos too 😍
😀 Thank you so much –
i love how youve capture the beautiful of nature
Thank you so much – glad you enjoyed them!
(EN) Love the atmosphere in your pictures. Stunning indeed
(IT) Mi piace molto l’atmosfera nelle tue foto. Stupenda davvero
Thank you for a lovely comment!