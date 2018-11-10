On Closing the Door – A New One Opens

Hiking with my dogs yesterday, the change in Nature, from just one day back, was very obvious –

Yesterday was a short ”between time” in the forest, where some parts still were extremely colourful, even if the colours had turned more harmoniously yellow/brown.

No wind and a clear, chilly day, we all enjoyed what we understood from the weather reports, would be the last remaining bright day this autumn.

Inside the dense pine forest, I could still find some yellow beeches, shining beacons in the darkness. But out in the open – the misty light had closed the golden door behind us.

21 comments on “On Closing the Door – A New One Opens

  6. I really like these photos just for themselves, but also because they remind me of the part of France where my s-i-l and b-i-l live, especially those moss-covered stones, although with the drought right now, there probably isn’t much moss.

    janet

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

