Tuesday Photo Challenge – Comfort
We all need comfort…sometimes. All living creatures… Be it horses in the harsh Icelandic winter, or humans in difficult situations.
Seeking warmth in the company of friends and family.
2 comments on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Comfort”
Love those Icelandic ponies!
Me too – and they knew how to be comfortable.