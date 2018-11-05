Macro Monday As we are approaching winter, the birds are partying on the last fruits in our garden. Late blackberries that never got the chance to ripen, and rose hip in their glory. Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to share on Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
One comment on “Macro Monday”
Väldigt fina macro bilder!