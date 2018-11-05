Macro Monday

As we are approaching winter, the birds are partying on the last fruits in our garden. Late blackberries that never got the chance to ripen, and rose hip in their glory.

 

 

 

One comment on “Macro Monday

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

