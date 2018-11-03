Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #18: Blending In – or Standing Out?

As I walk in the forest every day, I notice that the tracks and paths are slowly disappearing with the falling leaves. In the thick carpet of autumn brown, yellow and red, I lose my dogs more easily because of their blending in, and today I could not find the main path ahead at all…

Blending in – essential when you are a child, and in Nature it might be of crucial importance. A matter of Life or Death. How important is it to us humans today?

Blending in is of less importance in this shot, though. A domesticated animal in the first frosty days in the forest. But here blending in brings harmony and beauty to the eye.

Somewhere in Spain, I came upon these cats – and as cats still are hunters, and often wild in these areas, I guess they take advantage of their good camouflage colours.

In the Galapagos Islands the animals don’t have many enemies, but here are two fine examples of perfect blending in:

Standing out, then – is also of great importance. In the world of animals, the female often has to blend in to survive and to protect her young, while the males often must stand out in order to attract the best females.

When it comes to us humans, some hundred years ago I guess it was mostly women who strove to stand out – for the men to pick and choose. At least in the western world. (Read Ovid and his advice for women on how to get/please/keep a man…) Today, men too put make up on, and wear fancy and colourful clothes (- and powder and body painting exists since long in some societies.) Moreover, for our young it has become important to define themselves early in life.

Somehow, everybody must learn how to play the game…when to blend in and when to stand out. And be prepared for swift changes…

A people who do stand out beautifully, is the Sweden living Sámi people. Their colourful culture shows off mostly strong blue, red and yellow clothes for festivities – and here the men are the most spectacular. The different colours are used to show heritage and kin.

So, what is most important to you – blending in or standing out? This week’s challenge is to show us your thoughts in a photo!

And finally, have an outstandingly(!) inspiring week!