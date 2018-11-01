These last few days of autumn, I have found out what really matters… besides food, mum, running free and playing in the forest…
You know…
Sharing all this with someone…
maybe is the most important thing…
Someone who understands exactly how things work – how I work…
Being an invincible team…
Love from me, Milo, and Totti ♥♥
Annonser
14 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – What Really Matters”
Looks like Totti has bonded… lovely photos
A very beautiful post. 🍂💗
I love these two little butts!
woof woof
So lovely to see them sharing these beautiful moments 🙂🐾💖🐾 xxx
Isn’t it! Just think, it took the whole summer – but now they are the best of friends.
So cute. And beautiful autumnal scenes too.
We enjoy the last of autumn together!
And isn’t that the same for all of us? 🙂 Wonderful shots, A-C.
janet
You are so right, Janet – all of us😊
And thank you!
Aren’t they adorable!
They are!
😀😀