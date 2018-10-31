Tuesday Photo Challenge – Slippery
This week’s photo challenge is about being slippery…and my photos are from our last trip to Iceland some years ago. A tour to the hot springs and Geysirs had me almost breaking my legs, arms and camera. Everything was covered in ice and icicles. And nothing to help you walk safely.
The rope rails were impossible and there was no sand in sight. My husband fell twice but nothing was broken. A day to remember.
2 comments on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Slippery”
Glad you were safe. They do forget to tell tourists about the pitfalls sometimes!
I never get told anything in Iceland…they are a tough people!