Tuesday Photo Challenge – Slippery

Tuesday Photo Challenge – Slippery

This week’s photo challenge is about being slippery…and my photos are from our last trip to Iceland some years ago. A tour to the hot springs and Geysirs had me almost breaking my legs, arms and camera. Everything was covered in ice and icicles. And nothing to help you walk safely.

The rope rails were impossible and there was no sand in sight. My husband fell twice but nothing was broken. A day to remember.

 

Annonser

2 comments on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Slippery

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google+-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.