Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #17: Just For FUN!

Just for fun – is Patti’s challenge for this week. Well,  I cannot promise any fantastic shots from me …but I promise I had fun taking these photos!

In the header, four of my students, in Madrid, on their last trip together before graduating. Can you figure out how they did this ”thing”? I still cannot…

 

For many years the whole family traveled through Europe by car every summer. Sometimes we had to wait for hours in long queues, especially on Autobahn in Germany – so, here’s my daughter trying to cheer things up…

A favorite photo I have shared on WordPress before… from Figueres, 2011.

My children are a great source of fun…always…

A photo I had to take, since we all are great Lotr fans, and my daughter found a Uruk Hai warrior (he really was one of the actors in the movies!) at Matamata, NZ…

I guess his son was a bit surprised…This young dad in Rome jumped up on a fountain lion himself…

And finally, I caught the biggest fish in Gore, NZ…

 

