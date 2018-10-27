Just for fun – is Patti’s challenge for this week. Well, I cannot promise any fantastic shots from me …but I promise I had fun taking these photos!
In the header, four of my students, in Madrid, on their last trip together before graduating. Can you figure out how they did this ”thing”? I still cannot…
For many years the whole family traveled through Europe by car every summer. Sometimes we had to wait for hours in long queues, especially on Autobahn in Germany – so, here’s my daughter trying to cheer things up…
A favorite photo I have shared on WordPress before… from Figueres, 2011.
My children are a great source of fun…always…
A photo I had to take, since we all are great Lotr fans, and my daughter found a Uruk Hai warrior (he really was one of the actors in the movies!) at Matamata, NZ…
I guess his son was a bit surprised…This young dad in Rome jumped up on a fountain lion himself…
And finally, I caught the biggest fish in Gore, NZ…
10 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #17: Just For FUN!”
Brought a smile to my Sunday morning and a puzzled expression at the first one
;-D I am glad, Pauline!
Absolutely fun! Thank you for sharing, Ann Christine!
😀
Fantastic gallery Ann-Christrine.
Thank you – glad you liked them!
Great fun Ann Christine. No I cannot figure it out!!! And I remember that same fish sign in NZ!!! Small world 😊
Small world it is!
Great fun collection!
Thanks!