Today we woke up to a grey day with hail, snow and heavy raindrops.
Clearly a day for staying in bed…
For a short second, a sun ray touched the vase with the faded roses –
… and then – everything went back to grey again. I feel lucky to snuggle up by the Asparagus africanus, that is covering the French windows in my living room. So grateful for a house to live in – roof over my head – and a warming meal.
2 comments on “Grey Light and Faded Roses”
Some days are just meant to be grey to cozy up in our homes, and yes that is alot to be thankful for….Enjoy it
You are so right – and I am.