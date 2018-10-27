Grey Light and Faded Roses

Today we woke up to a grey day with hail, snow and heavy raindrops.

Clearly a day for staying in bed…

For a short second, a sun ray touched the vase with the faded roses –

… and then – everything went back to grey again. I feel lucky to snuggle up by the Asparagus africanus, that is covering the French windows in my living room. So grateful for a house to live in – roof over my head – and a warming meal.

 

