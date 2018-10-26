Come with us for a morning walk – an autumn forest shower!
The crisp, cold mornings are the best ones…
And you know, Totti shares all his secret treasures with me…his best paths and digging holes for example…
Mostly I am ahead of him, because he is getting a bit slow – turning 11 next time – but still going strong. I always wait for him to catch up of course.
And we are the best friends – now and forever. I hope you have a best friend too!
9 comments on “A Friday Forest Shower with Me and Totti”
So beautiful and calm Ann-Christine!!!
Beautiful photos, color and light!
Thanks for the smile.
😀
Good times. A truly beautiful woods to walk in and good friends to share it with, always a blessing.
I agree about that blessing – good friends. Have a great weekend!
Thank you. And you have a great weekend as well.
Beautiful photos – the walk must have been relaxing. Envious of your best friend! Good friends are hard to come by. Have a great weekend!
Thank you for walking with us! Enjoy your weekend!