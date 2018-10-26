A Friday Forest Shower with Me and Totti

Come with us for a morning walk – an autumn forest shower!

The crisp, cold mornings are the best ones…

And you know, Totti shares all his secret treasures with me…his best paths and digging holes for example…

Mostly I am ahead of him, because he is getting a bit slow – turning 11 next time – but still going strong. I always wait for him to catch up of course.

And we are the best friends – now and forever. I hope you have a best friend too!